DHFW Gujarat recruitment 2018: Apply for 1466 staff nurse posts

DHFW Gujarat recruitment 2018: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, Gujarat has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can apply through the official website that is ojas.gujarat.gov.in before June 21,2018. The Health and Family Welfare Department handles administrative‚ monitoring and delivery mechanisms from primary to advance level‚ including Urban Family Welfare Centre (UFWC) of municipal corporations and corporation hospitals.

DHFW Gujarat recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Name of post: Staff nurse

Total number of post:1466

DHFW Gujarat recruitment 2018: Educational Qualification

Candidate should have a degree of basic B.Sc (nursing), obtained from an institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or diploma in general nursing obtained from an institution recognized by the Indian nursing council/ the Gujarat Nursing Council.

Candidate with an equivalent qualification recognized by the government or knows basic knowledge of computer application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Service Classification & Recruitment Rules,1967 can apply for the same

Application Fee

candidates need to pay Rs. 300

Age Limit

Candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years.

DHFW Gujarat recruitment 2018: How to apply

Candidates need to apply online through the official website that is ojas.gujarat.gov.in before June 21, 2018. Candidates need to click on the tab “Online application”. Then select the option COH. Follow the details shown on your computer screen and press submit. After completing all the formalities and fees payment, download your application form and take a print of it for the further use.

