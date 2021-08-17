DHE Odisha Plus 3 admission schedule, check details here

Odisha higher education department today issued notification for Plus-3 admissions in the degree colleges of the state. To participate in the admission process, students have to submit an online Common Application Form (CAF). The form will be available on the department’s official website dhe.odisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in.

As per the notification, the online applications will begin from August 20, 11 am and the last date to apply is September 4, 11:45 pm. The first merit list will be published on September 9 at 11 am. Students eligible as per the first list have to deposit the fees at the SAMS portal from September 9 to 14.

The candidates should report to the allotted institutes to complete the admission process between September 11 to September 15. However, no admissions will be conducted on September 12.

The second merit list will be released on September 21. Students eligible as per the first list have to deposit the fees at the SAMS portal from September 21 to 24. For filling up of the vacant seats after the two merit lists, guidelines will be issued later by the higher education department