DHE Odisha +3 admissions merit list releasing on June 3, important dates

DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha will be releasing the first round selection merit list of candidates on July 3 by 11 am, for admissions into +3 degree courses in all degree and self-financing (degree) colleges in the state. The application process for the same began through a Common Application Form (CAF) on its official websites dheodisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in from June 12. The last date to submit the online application form was June 26 (12 pm) and by the offline mode on June 27 (5 pm).

The merit list will be released after online CAF validation and digitisation of offline CAF. The second round selection merit list will be released by on July 11 by 11 am. Those who getqualified, the first round merit list will be held during July 4-7 at the colleges of their choices. The same will be undertaken for the students selected during second round shortlisting, during July 12-13. Classes for degree courses in colleges across the state would start on July 16.

DHE Odisha also released Plus II or +2 merit list few days back for all those students who had passed their Class 10 or matric examinations and had applied for seats in arts, commerce and science streams. The admission of the students selected in the first list has will commence tomorrow from July 2 and will conclude on July 5.

This year, the students applying for admission in different streams were allowed to pick at least five colleges and a maximum of 10 colleges.

