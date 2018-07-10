DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018: Second round selection merit list will be released tomorrow

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2018 5:51:16 pm
DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018: The second round selection merit list will be released by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha at 11 am, on July 11. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same at the official website — samsodisha.gov.in and dheodisha.gov.in. The same will be released after online CAF validation and digitisation of offline Common Application Form (CAF). A total of 2,12,859 candidates had applied for admission in about 985 degree colleges.
The admission of all those selected in the first round and admission data updation by the colleges in their e-Space has been completed. In case the selected applicant does not take admission, her/ his name shall be removed from the system for the slide-up process during this session. DHE Odisha also released Plus II or +2 merit list a few weeks back for all those students who had passed their Class 10 or matric examinations.
DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018 merit list: How to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website, samsodisha.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the merit list icon
Step 3: College and category wise rank list will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Select college type, district, college, stream and subject and click on show
Step 5: The result will now be displayed
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
This year, the students applying for admission in different streams were allowed to pick at least five colleges and a maximum of 10 colleges.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd