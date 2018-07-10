DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018: Second round selection merit list will be released tomorrow

DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018: A total of 2,12,859 candidates had applied for admission. A total of 2,12,859 candidates had applied for admission.

DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018: The second round selection merit list will be released by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha at 11 am, on July 11. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same at the official website — samsodisha.gov.in and dheodisha.gov.in. The same will be released after online CAF validation and digitisation of offline Common Application Form (CAF). A total of 2,12,859 candidates had applied for admission in about 985 degree colleges.