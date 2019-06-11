DHE Odisha junior college, +3 degree admissions begins: How to apply

The Department of Higher education (DHE), Odisha has invited applications for the junior colleges (class 11), ITI programmes as well as +3 degree courses through its online portal, Student Academic Management System (SAMS) – samsodisha.gov.in. The application process has started for all three.

The last date to apply for junior college admissions is June 20 (Thursday). Candidates who have applied online will have to submit the hard copy of the common application form (CAF) by June 21 (Friday) at the nearest SAMS office.

Those who apply offline will have to do so before June 21. These students will additionally have to get their application form digitised by June 22, 5 pm. The first merit list of selection based on the applications will be announced on June 26 at 11 am.

Students who have been selected in the first list will have to take admission by paying fee, submitting documents at the respective colleges between June 28 to July 2. Those who do not take admission will have to forfeit the seats and for the vacant and left seats, a second selection list will be released on July 8, 11 am.

Degree +3 courses

For the degree courses, online applications are accepted. Candidates can select up to five options, as the name of all colleges will be updated in the application form. Students will have to choose the college of preference based on which admission will be granted.

Those whose college of the first choice is selected, candidates’ fee will automatically be transferred to the college. The entire fee will be displayed at the website and students have to opt wisely. Also, uploading bank account details is a must. In case students do not want an automatic transfer, they can opt out of it while filling the form, however, failing to pay the amount in given deadline students will have to give up the seat.

The government has slashed the fee form 300 to Rs 275 for unreserved and Rs 175 from Rs 200 per reserved category candidates.

ITI admissions

Meanwhile, students who are not seeking to apply at degree courses and instead would like to take up ITI programmes can also apply at samsodisha.gov.in. The ITI applications will be closed by June 29, midnight and the printed application forms need to reach the nodal centre by 5 pm on July 4.

Step 1: Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ITI under skill development and technical education

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details, register

Step 4: Log-in using a registered number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images