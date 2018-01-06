DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018: Eligibility, exam dates, selection process and other details

DHE Odisha +3 degree application form is expected to be released soon on the official website. DHE Odisha +3 degree application form is expected to be released soon on the official website.

DHE Odisha: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha will soon invite applications from candidates for +3 degree admissions for academic session 2018-2019. DHE Odisha +3 degree application form is expected to be released soon on the official website. Those willing to apply for +3 degree course admission must fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria for the same. Students must make sure that they do not apply for two courses at the same time.

DHE Odisha conducts admission process every year and thousands of candidates apply for it. All important information such as admission form date, admission process, cut off list, merit list date and others such has been mentioned below.

Eligibility for +3 courses

Selection of candidates will be strictly on the basis of merit. All aspirants must fulfil the below-mentioned eligibility criteria.

– Candidates passing in science stream can take admission in +3 science (CBZ/PCM).

– Students passing in annual examination can take admission in +3 classes within 4 weeks without fine and within more two weeks with fine thereafter, from the date of publication of result of the qualifying examination.

– Those passing +2 instant examinations can take admission in +3 classes within 3 weeks without fine and within one week with fine thereafter from the date of publication of result subject to the availability of seats.

– Those passing annual examination or prior to that cannot take admission with the students passing in supplementary/instant examination.

– SC and ST candidates are exempted from paying tuition fees and admission fees on production of caste certificate from competent authority.

How to apply for DHE, Odisha 2018-19?

The process for admission to +3 courses shall commence in the last week of July, 2018. Candidates can fill the online form at the official website of DHE, Odisha, i.e. http://www.dheodisha.gov.in till the first week of August, 2018.

Follow the steps mentioned below for filling the online CAF.

– Visit the official website

– Select suitable link of admission online or offline form

– Enter your details such as name, course name, address, DOB, signature, photos, and application fee and mobile number

– Click on submit

– Save and print your form

While preparing the merit list, following factors will be taken into consideration

– Total marks secured at the Higher Secondary (+2) examination

– Weightage

– If the candidates belong to reserved category

In case of candidates passing the higher secondary (+2)/equivalent examination compartmental, average of marks secured in the subjects/concerned at both the examinations shall be taken into consideration to determine the aggregate.

The first selection list will be out tentatively in the last week of June, while the second and third merit lists will be declared in first and second week of July respectively. The entire admission process shall wrap up by the third week of July 2018 and classes will begin thereafter.

With inputs from Collegedunia.com

