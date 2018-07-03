DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018: 1st round merit list released at samsodisha.gov.in, check cut off here

DHE Odisha +3 merit list: The second round selection merit list will be released on July 11 by 11 am. The second round selection merit list will be released on July 11 by 11 am.

DHE Odisha +3 merit list: The merit list for the first round of selection for admissions into +3 degree courses in all degree and self-financing (degree) colleges has been released by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha, today, on July 3. All those who has appeared for the same can check the result at the official websites — samsodisha.gov.in and dheodisha.gov.in. The same has been released after online CAF validation and digitisation of offline Common Application Form (CAF). Now, the second round selection merit list will be released on July 11 by 11 am.

Admission of all those selected in first round and admission data updation by the colleges in their e-Space will be conducted from July 4 to 7 (5 pm). In case the selected applicant does not take admission, her/ his name shall be removed from the system for slide-up process during this session.

DHE Odisha +3 merit list: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the merit list icon

Step 3: College and category wise rank list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Select college type, district, college, stream and subject

Step 5: Click on show

Step 6: The result will now be displayed

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Classes for degree courses in colleges across the state would start on July 16.

