DHE Odisha +3 admission to begin from June 12 at dheodisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha has invited applications from the successful candidates who wish to take admissions into +3 degree courses in all degree and self-financing (degree) colleges in the state. The application process will begin at a Common Application Form (CAF) on its official websites dheodisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in from June 12 at 6 am.

The DHE Odisha will provide the application forms at all Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Resource Centers (SRCs) set up across the state starting from 10 am on the same day. The last date to submit the online application form is by June 26 (12 pm) and by the offline mode on June 27 (5 pm).

After online CAF validation and digitisation of offline CAF by DHE Odisha, the first round selection merit list of candidates would be published by 11 am on July 3. The second round selection merit list will be released by 11 am on July 11.

All those students who get qualified, the first round merit list will be held during July 4-7 at the colleges of their choices. The same will be undertaken for the students selected during second round shortlisting, during July 12-13. Classes for degree courses in colleges across the state would start on July 16.

In case of candidates passing the higher secondary (+2)/equivalent examination compartmental, an average of marks secured in the subjects/concerned at both the examinations shall be taken into consideration to determine the aggregate.

