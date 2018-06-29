DHE Odisha +2 merit list 2018 to release today at samsodisha.gov.in

DHE Odisha +2 result 2018: Last year, students were allowed to opt for a maximum of 20 colleges. DHE Odisha +2 result 2018: Last year, students were allowed to opt for a maximum of 20 colleges.

DHE Odisha +2 merit list 2018: The Plus II or +2 merit list will be released today by the Directorate of higher secondary education. All those students who have passed their Class 10 or matric examinations and had applied for seats in arts, commerce and science streams can check the merit list at samsodisha.gov.in. The online application process for the +2 merit courses was closed on June 17. Earlier, the merit list was scheduled to release on June 23. The admission of the students selected in the first list will commence from July 2 to July 5 till 5 pm.

The official website managed by the SAMS (Student Academic Management System) centre has posted a message that the merit list will be displayed today. However, the +2 merit list time is not confirmed.

DHE Odisha +2 result 2018, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DHE Odisha +2 merit list link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Your allotment result will be displayed

This year, the students applying for admission in different streams were allowed to pick at least five colleges and a maximum of 10 colleges. Last year, students were allowed to opt for a maximum of 20 colleges. For a total of 2,001 seats, 4,41,603 have registered with 4,09,974 have applied online for +2 merit list. Admission will be conducted at 1993 colleges, including 231 vocational and 172 Sanskrit colleges, in the state.

In a notification, the Directorate of higher secondary education notification had said the students have to submit their common application form (CAF) through online mode and then through offline mode.

