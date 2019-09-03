Maharashtra: DHE announces examination fee waiver for students from flood-hit districts

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has announced a complete waiver of examination fees for all students hailing from the flood-affected districts in the state for the semester examinations to be held later this year.

Advertising

The DHE has directed its offices in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Nashik and Satara districts along with those in Konkan region to collect and submit relevant information of such students.

Following heavy rainfall in August, several districts in the state faced severe flooding that affected the life and livelihood of lakhs of people.

DHE runs a total of 15 universities across Maharashtra. While the fees vary with university, examination, course, year of examination, nature of examination and student category, the DHE has decided to give a complete fee waiver to students from such flood-hit districts for all examinations to be held at the end of the term – scheduled during October and November.

At SPPU, fees start from Rs 340 (for arts and commerce courses), Rs 500 (for science) and Rs 1,020 (inter-disciplinary studies) per semester for theory subjects without any backlogs. Earlier, the university had offered to re-issue mark sheets, degree certificates and other vital documents to students from these flood-affected areas.