Dharmendra Pradhan urges citizens to participate in survey for National Curriculum Framework

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today took to Twitter urging the citizens to participate in the survey for National Curriculum Framework. “A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the NEP 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat,” the minister tweeted.

“Development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations,” he added.

I appeal to all citizens to participate in the Citizen Survey for NCF for developing #NayeBharatKaNayaCurriculum. A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the NEP 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. 🔗https://t.co/2RVUpTmLsH — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 16, 2022

In July 2022, the Ministry of Education launched an online public survey to expand the scope of consultations relating to the ongoing work to revise the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), based on which new school textbooks will be prepared.

Anyone willing to provide their inputs on the revision of NCF can do so through the portal – ncfsurvey.ncert.gov.in. The NCF is a broad framework that carries guidelines on what the school curriculum should cover.

The survey involves a participant to answer 10 MCQs on issues such as “best ways to ensure that learning in classrooms is made more enjoyable” to “primary issues regarding curriculum content in textbooks that a new curriculum framework must address”.

As part of the survey, participants can also submit a small write up on ways to make “school education more relevant, effective, and meaningful for learners”.