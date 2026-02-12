Dharmendra Pradhan launches IIM Lucknow’s 3 new programmes on Artificial Intelligence, one UG course require JEE score

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated a series of new Artificial Intelligence programmes introduced by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. The launch took place at the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026, marking what the institute described as a “historic step toward democratising AI education and positioning India as a global leader in responsible and ethical AI.”
Addressing the gathering, Pradhan emphasised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for national development. “We aim to make India a global leader in ethical AI,” he said. “Business schools must lead in integrating AI into management, innovation, and real-world problem-solving. These programmes will prepare students for an AI-driven future while ensuring that technology remains aligned with human values.”
He further highlighted India’s demographic advantage. The minister said the country’s young talent pool places it in a unique position to develop indigenous AI solutions. “Aspirational India must leverage AI not only for economic growth but also for inclusive and socially meaningful progress,” he noted. He further stressed that AI must strengthen outcomes in education, healthcare, and public services through responsible adoption of best practices and innovative delivery models. Encouraging institutions to nurture homegrown solutions, he said, such efforts would help India respond better to national priorities while also contributing to global innovation ecosystems.
IIM Lucknow director Prof MP Gupta described the newly launched programmes as a fusion of business strategy and technological depth. He said the “thoughtfully designed modular curriculum” will enable students to translate technological advances into commercially viable business models. The initiative, he added, aims to support India’s long-term vision for Viksit Bharat@2047, by developing AI capabilities rooted in practical industry needs and societal relevance.
The institute announced the phased rollout of three major academic programmes:
— BS in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics (4 years): Launching in 2026–27, the programme will admit students through JEE Advanced.
— Tech MBA (2 years): Scheduled for launch in 2027–28.
— Integrated BS + Tech MBA (5 years): Offering eligible BS students a pathway to earn both degrees within five years.
IIM Lucknow said the programmes aim to advance three key goals—individual excellence, national impact, and global leadership. By equipping students with skills in AI-driven decision-making, digital leadership, and innovation, the institute intends to support national priorities such as Digital India and the IndiaAI Mission.
