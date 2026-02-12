Dharmendra Pradhan launches IIM Lucknow’s 3 new programmes on Artificial Intelligence, one UG course require JEE score

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated a series of new Artificial Intelligence programmes introduced by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. The launch took place at the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026, marking what the institute described as a “historic step toward democratising AI education and positioning India as a global leader in responsible and ethical AI.”

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan emphasised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for national development. “We aim to make India a global leader in ethical AI,” he said. “Business schools must lead in integrating AI into management, innovation, and real-world problem-solving. These programmes will prepare students for an AI-driven future while ensuring that technology remains aligned with human values.”