Dharmendra Pradhan launches IIM Lucknow’s 3 new programmes on Artificial Intelligence, one UG course require JEE score

Pradhan emphasised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for national development. “We aim to make India a global leader in ethical AI,” he said.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 02:28 PM IST
iim lucknowUnion Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026. (Image credit: IIM-Lucknow)
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated a series of new Artificial Intelligence programmes introduced by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. The launch took place at the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026, marking what the institute described as a “historic step toward democratising AI education and positioning India as a global leader in responsible and ethical AI.”

READ | liveJEE Mains Result 2026

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan emphasised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for national development. “We aim to make India a global leader in ethical AI,” he said. “Business schools must lead in integrating AI into management, innovation, and real-world problem-solving. These programmes will prepare students for an AI-driven future while ensuring that technology remains aligned with human values.”

He further highlighted India’s demographic advantage. The minister said the country’s young talent pool places it in a unique position to develop indigenous AI solutions. “Aspirational India must leverage AI not only for economic growth but also for inclusive and socially meaningful progress,” he noted. He further stressed that AI must strengthen outcomes in education, healthcare, and public services through responsible adoption of best practices and innovative delivery models. Encouraging institutions to nurture homegrown solutions, he said, such efforts would help India respond better to national priorities while also contributing to global innovation ecosystems.

IIM Lucknow director Prof MP Gupta described the newly launched programmes as a fusion of business strategy and technological depth. He said the “thoughtfully designed modular curriculum” will enable students to translate technological advances into commercially viable business models. The initiative, he added, aims to support India’s long-term vision for Viksit Bharat@2047, by developing AI capabilities rooted in practical industry needs and societal relevance.

The institute announced the phased rollout of three major academic programmes:

— BS in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics (4 years): Launching in 2026–27, the programme will admit students through JEE Advanced.
— Tech MBA (2 years): Scheduled for launch in 2027–28.
— Integrated BS + Tech MBA (5 years): Offering eligible BS students a pathway to earn both degrees within five years.

IIM Lucknow said the programmes aim to advance three key goals—individual excellence, national impact, and global leadership. By equipping students with skills in AI-driven decision-making, digital leadership, and innovation, the institute intends to support national priorities such as Digital India and the IndiaAI Mission.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rafale
Rajnath-led DAC clears proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
cancer
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Advertisement
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
cancer
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Food influencer eats 'devil crabs' in Philippines mangroves, dies a day later
Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement