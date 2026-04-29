Telangana Board SSC 10th Class Results 2026: Fake vs official websites to download marks memo

BSE Telangana TS SSC Board 10th Class Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will declare class 10 results today at its official websites at 2 pm. Students who registered and appeared for the SSC exam can check results at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.bsetelangana.org. Using the username, password, or hall ticket number, students will be able to download the TS SSC 2026 marks memo. Apart from the official website, education.indianexpress.com is also hosting the TS SSC exam results. Click here for the direct link.

Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates

Students must get a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to pass the TS SSC 2026 exams. Those who score 35 percent or below in any subject will be considered as failed in the TS SSC exam.