Telangana Board SSC 10th Class Results 2026: Fake vs official websites to download marks memo

BSE Telangana TS SSC Board 10th Class Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will declare class 10 results today at its official websites at 2 pm. Students who registered and appeared for the SSC exam can check results at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.bsetelangana.org. Using the username, password, or hall ticket number, students will be able to download the TS SSC 2026 marks memo. Apart from the official website, education.indianexpress.com is also hosting the TS SSC exam results. Click here for the direct link.
Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates
Students must get a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to pass the TS SSC 2026 exams. Those who score 35 percent or below in any subject will be considered as failed in the TS SSC exam.
The online TS SSC 2026 marks card will be provisional. Students can obtain their original TS SSC 2026 results from their respective schools.
— bse.telangana.gov.in
— results.bse.telangana.gov.in
— results.bsetelangana.org
— school.edu.telangana.gov.in
— education.indianexpress.com
Using the official websites, students will be able to check the TS SSC results 2026. Here’s how to download the marks memo from the official websites
Step 1: Visit the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.
Step 2: Navigate to the BSE Telangana website tab
Step 3: Click on the News & Announcement section and click on the TS SSC result 2026 link
Step 4: Enter and submit the required details, such as exam year, subjects, and hall ticket number, in the given fields.
Step 5: Click on the submit button to view your SSC 2026 result
Step 6: Save and download the result for future reference
— vidyavision.com/results/tsssc2019.htm
This year, the exam was conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state.
Last year, the SSC results were published on April 30, 2:15 PM. The exam was held between March 21 and April 4 at 2,650 centres. The overall pass percentage was 92.78 per cent. Girls achieved a higher pass percentage with 94.26 per cent, while the pass rate of boys was 91.32 per cent. A total of 5,03,579 students appeared for the exam, out of which 4,53,201 students have passed the examination.
In 2024, the highest number of students who passed the exam was from Hyderabad district, with a total of 73,202 students appearing for the exam, out of which 63511 students passed the exam, leading to a passing percentage of 86.76 per cent.