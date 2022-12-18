scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Deutsche Bank to provide engineering scholarships to 200 girls; check details

Almost 1,100 promising applications were received from aspirants studying in over 50 colleges, across the four centres. Post the completion of their course, students will also be given industry experience, support, and guidance for job placements.

Deutsche Bank, Smile Foundation, Deutsche Bank scholarship, Deutsche bank scholarship for engineering, Deutsche Bank scholarship for girls, Deutsche Bank engineering scholarship for girlsDeutsche Bank scholarship: Many of these women were the first from their families to receive advanced formal education (Image credit: Deutsche Bank)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Deutsche Bank and Smile Foundation have collaborated to provide engineering scholarships to 200 meritorious women/girls from low-income families across the country. The selected students will receive funding for a four-year engineering course at select colleges in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune.

The bank, along with its NGO partner, handed over scholarship letters and laptops at events across the bank’s offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Jaipur. Apart from the girls and senior management of the bank, their parents and principals were also present at the event.

Also read |Pre-matric scholarship now limited only to classes 9, 10: Minister

The scholarship programme has been structured to provide students the required holistic support, right from inception until the completion of their course. By working in tandem with Smile Foundation, the bank will conduct half-yearly training programmes to continually upskill the girls. Post the completion of their course, students will also be given industry experience, support, and guidance for job placements.

Almost 1,100 applications were received from aspirants studying in over 50 colleges, across the four centres. Notably, many of these women would be the first in their families and communities to achieve an advanced formal education, the foundation reports. Almost all of them aspire to be role models for current and future generations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

The process of conducting orientation sessions and selecting the recipients for the scholarship was undertaken by more than 150 volunteers from the bank and the foundation.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 09:45:18 am
Next Story

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 2: James Cameron film soars to new heights, earns Rs 42 crore

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close