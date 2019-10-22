Despite six-year high, women’s registration in CAT 2019 less than 40%

CAT 2019: The registration of women candidates in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 has gone up to over a six-year high with as many as 85,810 female candidates applying for the test. Despite the rise, females still mark only 35.14 per cent of the total applicants, at 2.44 lakh.

Advertising

This is much lower than the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) target of having gender-balanced campuses. Apart from females, the number of transgender candidates has also seen a minor hike from last year’s four to this year’s six applicants.

In video| CAT 2018 toppers and their success stories

In 2018, there was an increase in the number of female applicants with as many as 84,350 women registered for the test, which was a 50 per cent rise from 2017 when 78,009 females applied for the CAT. Of this, 73,326 females appeared for the exam.

While the top rank with 100 percentile marks was shared by 11 male candidates, the female topper of CAT 2018 was ranked at all-India Rank 3 with 99.99 percentile score.

Advertising

Despite the gap, IIMs still witnessed a better gender balance as compared to previous years in the ongoing academic year with overall 1,619 female candidates gaining admission as against 1,349 in 2017-19.

Read| IIMs see rise in women candidates

The overall applications have witnessed a rise of nearly 3,000 from last year as a total of 2,44,169 candidates applied this year against 2.41 lakh last year. This year, IIM-Kozhikode will be the exam conducting institute. The CAT 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on November 24 while the result will be declared in the second week of January 2020.