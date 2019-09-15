Despite receiving funds, MU did not hold Justice MC Chagla Memorial Lecture series from 2010-11 to 2014-15: RTI data

Despite receiving a donation for conducting a lecture series in memory of former chief justice of Bombay High Court MC Chagla, the University of Mumbai (MU) did not conduct any in the first few years, data obtained under Right to Information has revealed.

In 2009, the university received a one-time donation of Rs 1 crore after it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chief Justice MC Chagla Memorial Trust. Information received under RTI, filed by the president of Student Law Council advocate Sachin Pawar, revealed that no lectures under the series were conducted between 2010-11 and 2014-15. The first lecture under the series, it found, was conducted only in 2015-16. The Indian Express has a copy of the RTI documents.

As per the RTI data, in the last three years, the university has spent Rs 12.53 lakh for the lecture series, of which only Rs 1.49 lakh was spent on the lectures itself. The remaining amount, nearly Rs 12 lakh, was spent on setting up a Justice MC Chagla Chair in Human Rights and Civic Liberties.

Pawar claimed that Rs 12 lakh was paid to the chair professor, in addition to the stipulated monthly salary by the university. “We demand to know what work has been done by the chair professor to be paid an amount to this tune since the only work is to host lectures. We understand that lecturers coming from outside are to be paid, but why was this much money paid to the chair professor?” he said.

He called it “gross misuse of money” and demanded strict action against the persons involved.

An MU source said the functions of a chair professor was the same as a professor. “Apart from organising lectures, chair professors also guide PhD students, do research and other activities. May be the amount shown as salary is the honorarium paid to the chair professor,” the source said.

Funds for the lecture series are sanctioned by the university vice-chancellor after receiving a letter from the department of law.

Despite repeated attempts, chair professor Dr Rashmi Oza, could not be reached for comments.

MU spokesperson Leeladhar Bansod, meanwhile, said, “An advertisement was released for the position of an in-charge professor, but no one was selected. Since there was no in-charge professor for conducting the lecture series, nothing was done. Once the professor was appointed in 2015, the memorial lectures were organised.”