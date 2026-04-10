Despite mother’s tragic death during PU II exams, Karnataka’s Disha tops with 600/600 score

Disha, a commerce student of Alva’s PU College, Moodabidri of Dakshina Kannada district, secured a perfect 600 out of 600, earning the first rank in the Karnataka II PU examinations — an achievement made extraordinary by the devastating personal loss she endured during the exam period.

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On the day of her economics paper, her mother, Savitha, suffered fatal injuries following an accidental fall and later succumbed in the hospital. Despite the tragedy and against the advice of some relatives who urged her to skip her remaining exams, Disha returned to write her Hindi and accountancy papers while simultaneously participating in funeral rituals.