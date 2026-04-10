Despite mother’s tragic death during PU II exams, Karnataka’s Disha tops with 600/600 score

Disha, a commerce student of Alva’s PU College, Moodabidri of Dakshina Kannada district, secured a perfect 600 out of 600, earning the first rank in the Karnataka II PU examinations — an achievement made extraordinary by the devastating personal loss she endured during the exam period.
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On the day of her economics paper, her mother, Savitha, suffered fatal injuries following an accidental fall and later succumbed in the hospital. Despite the tragedy and against the advice of some relatives who urged her to skip her remaining exams, Disha returned to write her Hindi and accountancy papers while simultaneously participating in funeral rituals.
“It was difficult for me to attend and write other examinations after I lost my mother. However, my sister, teachers, and college supported me,” she says.
Disha, who aspires to become a Chartered Accountant (CA), says that she has now paid tribute to her mother, who passed away on March 2.
Speaking to the media, Disha said, “A day before the English language examination, my mother passed away. By then, I had written two exams. One of my lecturers took me to his house and helped me to overcome the grief. It was the college staff support that made me take up the examination and continue further. It was not really easy, but I thought I did not want to miss the opportunity.”
The PU II results were released on April 9 by the Karnataka Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa. He announced that 86.48 per cent of students have passed this year, making it a significant improvement over last year’s 73.45 per cent.
The Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 91.69%, followed by Commerce at 88.04% and Arts at 72.86%. Overall, 5,46,698 out of 6,32,200 students cleared the exam, taking the pass percentage to 86.48% — a sharp rise from last year’s 73.45%.
Girls outperformed boys once again, achieving a pass percentage of 88.70% compared to 83.65% among boys. Both groups improved significantly from 2025, when girls had recorded 77.88% and boys 68.20%.