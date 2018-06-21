Despite high cut-offs, seats fill up fast at popular DU colleges

Hindu College has filled 600 seats of its total 752. Out of 62 seats in Physics (Hons), cut-off for which is 98%, 36 seats have been filled. Hindu College has filled 600 seats of its total 752. Out of 62 seats in Physics (Hons), cut-off for which is 98%, 36 seats have been filled.

Students poured in large numbers on the second day of admissions under the first cut-off list at Delhi University after technical glitches — which had dominated the first day of admission — were fixed. Seats in popular colleges with high cut-offs filled up fast, hinting that the second cut-off could see only a marginal drop.

Hindu College has filled 600 seats of its total 752. Out of 62 seats in Physics (Hons), cut-off for which is 98%, 36 seats have been filled. The college has received maximum admissions in its Political Science (Hons) course, with all general and OBC seats full. The college has 39 seats for general category and 19 for OBC category. The political science cut-off is 97% for general category and 95.50% for OBC category.

“There was a massive rush today. We have received over-admissions in Statistics (Hons). As the other category seats will have to be filled, the total number of seats might go above 752. St Stephen’s is yet to conduct interviews, so a marginal drop in cut-off is expected,” said Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College.

At SRCC, too, students turned up in huge numbers. The college has filled 92 of 123 seats for Economics (Hons), and 367 of 901 seats for BCom (Hons). Cut-off for Economics (Hons) is 98.50%, and for BCom (Hons) it is 97.75%.

Asked whether SRCC will be opened for admissions in the second list, principal Simrit Kaur said, “It is very difficult to predict right now because there is one more day left for admissions. Yesterday (Tuesday), we had 35 students seeking admissions, but on Wednesday we had 56 of them.”

Last year, Economics (Hons) seats were closed for general category in the second list. The second cut-off will be declared on June 24. However, there are colleges which have witnessed fewer admissions and will keep admissions open in the second list. Rabi Narayan Kar, principal of Shyam Lal College, said, “Admissions are going on but not many seats have been filled. By the second or the third list, admissions may pick up in our college.”

At Aryabhatta College, 110 of the 610 seats have been filled. “Since we have to fill all seats, even one seat remaining leads to lowering of the cut-off. This year, the cut-offs are realistic and may or may not fall depending on the number of students who come to take admission,” said Manoj Sinha, principal, Aryabhatta College.

Despite a majority of seats being filled in popular colleges, many students said they remained hopeful that they will make it in subsequent cut-off lists.

