Despite high cut-offs, DU sees steady flow of applications

Students line up at a help desk set up by DU students union Monday.

On the first day of undergraduate admissions, several Delhi University colleges were unable to complete the candidate approval process as they struggled to adapt to a new online system. Student applications, however, continued to flow in throughout the day.

Shri Ram College of Commerce principal Simrit Kaur stated that colleges are following a three-stage application approval process — first the department teacher-in-charge, then the college’s admission convener and finally the principal — because of which her college would only start giving final approvals on Tuesday morning. “I would like to emphasise that the number of applications we received on the first day itself reflects that we had released realistic cut-off percentages. Till 5 pm, we received just a little under 200 applications for B.Com (Honours) and around 135 for BA (Honours) Economics. Around 60% of these are currently being processed… the final number of seats filled in the first list will be known only at the end of Friday,” she said. SRCC has a total of 626 seats for B.Com (Honours) across all categories — 99.5% cut-off for general seats — and 155 seats for BA (Honours) Economics — 99% cut-off for general seats.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women has the highest cut-offs across all colleges at 100% for Political Science, Psychology and Economics. Principal Suman Sharma said that as of Monday evening, the administration was still processing applications, and stated that the college is taking its time to avoid any mistakes.

Principal of Miranda House Bijayalaxmi Nanda also said the process is more time-consuming due to overburdened servers, and getting used to the new process. While the college was still processing applications as of Monday evening, it had received more applications than seats available in some of its popular courses.

The college has a 99% cut-off for unreserved seats in Political Science and had received a total of 87 applications against a total of 68 seats. It also had a 99% cut-off for English, where it has received a total of 51 applications against 78 seats.

At Ramjas College, Principal Manoj Khanna said the admission team struggled with a few issues. “The university network was a little slow and we were also having issues with opening the CBSE marksheets because of which we were not being able to verify the details. Because of that, these applications are halted at the convener’s level but it should be resolved soon,” he said.

He said that as of Monday evening, 150 admissions had been approved across departments. In Political Science — 99% cut-off for general seats and a total of 78 seats — the college has received around 150 applications out of which processing has been completed for 20, he said.

According to data provided by the university, 19,086 applications had been received across colleges by late evening but only 1,628 of these had been approved by the end of the day. The complete admission process, including fee payment, had been completed by 920 candidates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd