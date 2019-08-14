‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum for Delhi government schools: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government schools will have a ‘Deshbhakti’ (patriotism) curriculum from the next academic year onwards. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the launch of the ‘Constitution at 70’ campaign.

Making the announcement over micro-blogging site Twitter, the Delhi Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, quoted Kejriwal saying, “The curriculum will aim to make students proud of their country, take responsibility in resolving problems of the nation and develop the feeling to sacrifice for their nation.”

हम चाहते हैं कि शिक्षा पूरी करने के बाद हर बच्चा एक अच्छा इंसान बने, अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण करने के क़ाबिल बने और एक सच्चा देशभक्त बने। https://t.co/R71cxUKfOv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2019

Kejriwal also remarked on Twitter, “We want that after completing their education, children should become good human beings and be able to serve their families as well as the nation. Thus, become a true Desh bhakt (patriot).”

The detailed curriculum of the new subject is yet to be announced. The announcement was made a day before the Independence Day celebrations.