Toggle Menu
Deshbandhu College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/deshbandhu-college-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249575/

Deshbandhu College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Deshbandhu College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Deshbandhu College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Deshbandhu College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
90
87
83
80
82
83
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
94
89
85
81
88
91
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
94
91
88
87
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96
90
87
87
93
94
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
89
86
82
80
82
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
89
85
80
70
70
86
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
89
82
75
70
82
84
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
89
85
80
70
70
86
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
93
90
85
90
92
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
91
87
83
81
85
88
B.A (Hons) History
89
82
80
80
78
86
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
90
80
80
80
93
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77
73
73
70
70
75
B.A (Hons) English
96
92
86
84
90
93
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
83
83
83
88
88
B.A Programme
84
77
75
72
75
80
B.Com (Hons)
95
88
75
70
90
87
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
59
57
50
48
53
53
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
92
89
85
84
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
92
87
80
88
92
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
88
86
80
78
80
81
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92
Closed
83
79
86
87
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
89.66
86
80
78
81
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94
90
85
83
90
88
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88
81.66
74
69
80
83
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
87
85
80
77
80
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
87
84
78
68
68
84
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
84
83
77
65
65
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
89
78
78
77
88
B.A (Hons) English
92
91
84
82
88
88
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
72
72
69
69
69
B.A (Hons) History
86
81.5
79
79
76
82
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
54
53
47
45
50
50
B.A Programme
84
76.5
74
71
73
77
B.Com (Hons)
94.5
87.5
Closed
69
89
86
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
82.75
82
81
85
85
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
87.66
83.66
76
74
80
81
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
91
87
84
82.66
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
90
85
75
85
91
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
89.66
85.33
Closed
76
81
80
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
81
73
63
65
75
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
86.33
84
76
73
80
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86.66
81.33
73.33
66
80
83
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
85
82
73
65
68
84
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
91
89
82
75
86
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
92
Closed
84
80
90
88
B.A (Hons) English
89
86
80
79
88
88
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.75
88
77
75
77
88
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88.5
82.5
81.75
80
85
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
71
70
67
69
69
B.A (Hons) History
86
81.5
78
75
76
82
B.A Programme
84
76.5
74
69
73
77
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
53
52
45
45
50
50
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
87
Closed
67
89
86
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
89.33
86.66
81
77
82
85
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
83
79
68
60
65
75
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
82
77
90
88
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
85.33
81
72
69
80
78
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
89.33
84.66
Closed
75
81
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
83.66
79.66
69
60
68
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
84.66
81.33
71
63
80
83
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
79
74
86
87
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90
88
82
70
85
91
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
87
81
Closed
70
80
81
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
84
75
73
88
88
B.A (Hons) Economics
92
83
75
70
77
88
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
51
45
45
50
50
B.Com (Hons)
92
85
Closed
65
89
86
B.A Programme
81
75.5
74
67
73
77
B.A (Hons) Hindi
75.5
70.5
69
65
69
69
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
81
Closed
74
76
82
B.A (Hons) Political Science
86.5
82
80
78
85
85
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
86.66
Closed
Closed
68
76
76
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
89
86
80
75
79
79
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
81
68
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
80
72
82
82
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
89
82.66
Closed
74
79
79
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
66
60
73
73
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
81
70.66
60
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
77
71
86
87
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
79
Closed
65
75
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
83.33
79
67
60
68
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
85.66
79
70
75
79
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
86
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
76
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
75
65
85
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
75
65
75
80
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
89
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
79
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
85.33
Closed
Closed
61
72
72
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
77
Closed
55
70
73
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
66
55
65
84
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
80
65
75
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
80.66
70
58
73
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
80
71
60
80
82
B.A (Hons) History
83.75
79
75
70
70
70
B.A (Hons) English
87
79
Closed
71
88
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
Closed
69
B.Com (Hons)
91.25
82
74.5
60
81.25
81.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85.25
Closed
Closed
72
75
80
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
B.A Programme
65
73
Closed
Closed
60
71
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
84
75
67
75
79
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
78
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
65
50
65
84
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
73
60
88
89
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
80
69
54
78
79
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
88.33
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
79
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
85
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
83
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
78
63
80
87
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
74.33
64
75
80
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
85.33
Closed
Closed
65
76
76
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
78
Closed
Closed
75
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
59
58
75
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
90
79
69
58
81
85
B.A (Hons) History
83
77
Closed
65
79
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85
Closed
Closed
67
79
81
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
74
55
81
85
B.A Programme
50
72
Closed
Closed
60
71
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
54
56
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
69
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
70
56
62
65
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
83
Closed
Closed
Closed
66
66
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
87
81
Closed
Closed
65
69
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
77
63
50
55
65
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
76
67
50
60
60
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
60
65
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
70
75
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
82
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
66
50
65
66
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
Closed
59
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
75
65
55
65
72
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
70
B.A Programme
Closed
69
Closed
Closed
55
58
B.Com (Hons)
90
75
69
50
65
68
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
60
65
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
69
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
87
81
Closed
Closed
65
69
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
67
50
60
60
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
66
50
50
60
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
77
65
55
60
60.6
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
70
75
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
70
56
60
60
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
75
Closed
55
55
70
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
65
65
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
70
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
90
73
69
50
66
70
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
58
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
75
65
55
70
72
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
75
Closed
Closed
65
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
59
59
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
60
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
B.A Programme
Closed
70
Closed
Closed
55
61
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
71
52
68
70
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
80
Closed
Closed
65
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU admissions 2019: Why is number of registrations falling at Delhi University?
2 Institute of Home Economics (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details
3 This MNERGA worker’s son cracks JEE Main, wants to coach underprivileged students