Deshbandhu College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Deshbandhu College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90 87 83 80 82 83 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94 89 85 81 88 91 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 94 91 88 87 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 90 87 87 93 94 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89 86 82 80 82 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 89 85 80 70 70 86 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 89 82 75 70 82 84 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 89 85 80 70 70 86 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 93 90 85 90 92 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 91 87 83 81 85 88 B.A (Hons) History 89 82 80 80 78 86 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 90 80 80 80 93 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77 73 73 70 70 75 B.A (Hons) English 96 92 86 84 90 93 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 83 83 83 88 88 B.A Programme 84 77 75 72 75 80 B.Com (Hons) 95 88 75 70 90 87 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 59 57 50 48 53 53 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 92 89 85 84 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 92 87 80 88 92 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 88 86 80 78 80 81 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92 Closed 83 79 86 87 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 89.66 86 80 78 81 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94 90 85 83 90 88 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88 81.66 74 69 80 83 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 87 85 80 77 80 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 87 84 78 68 68 84 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 84 83 77 65 65 75 B.A (Hons) Economics 94 89 78 78 77 88 B.A (Hons) English 92 91 84 82 88 88 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 72 72 69 69 69 B.A (Hons) History 86 81.5 79 79 76 82 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 54 53 47 45 50 50 B.A Programme 84 76.5 74 71 73 77 B.Com (Hons) 94.5 87.5 Closed 69 89 86 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 82.75 82 81 85 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 87.66 83.66 76 74 80 81 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 91 87 84 82.66 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 90 85 75 85 91 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 89.66 85.33 Closed 76 81 80 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed 81 73 63 65 75 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 86.33 84 76 73 80 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86.66 81.33 73.33 66 80 83 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 85 82 73 65 68 84 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 91 89 82 75 86 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 92 Closed 84 80 90 88 B.A (Hons) English 89 86 80 79 88 88 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.75 88 77 75 77 88 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88.5 82.5 81.75 80 85 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 71 70 67 69 69 B.A (Hons) History 86 81.5 78 75 76 82 B.A Programme 84 76.5 74 69 73 77 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 53 52 45 45 50 50 B.Com (Hons) 93.5 87 Closed 67 89 86 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 89.33 86.66 81 77 82 85 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 83 79 68 60 65 75 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 82 77 90 88 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 85.33 81 72 69 80 78 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 89.33 84.66 Closed 75 81 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 83.66 79.66 69 60 68 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 84.66 81.33 71 63 80 83 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 79 74 86 87 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90 88 82 70 85 91 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 87 81 Closed 70 80 81 B.A (Hons) English Closed 84 75 73 88 88 B.A (Hons) Economics 92 83 75 70 77 88 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 51 45 45 50 50 B.Com (Hons) 92 85 Closed 65 89 86 B.A Programme 81 75.5 74 67 73 77 B.A (Hons) Hindi 75.5 70.5 69 65 69 69 B.A (Hons) History Closed 81 Closed 74 76 82 B.A (Hons) Political Science 86.5 82 80 78 85 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 86.66 Closed Closed 68 76 76 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 89 86 80 75 79 79 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 81 68 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 80 72 82 82 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 89 82.66 Closed 74 79 79 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed 66 60 73 73 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 81 70.66 60 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 77 71 86 87 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 79 Closed 65 75 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 83.33 79 67 60 68 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 85.66 79 70 75 79 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 86 Closed Closed Closed 76 76 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 75 65 85 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 75 65 75 80 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 89 Closed Closed Closed 75 79 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 85.33 Closed Closed 61 72 72 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed 77 Closed 55 70 73 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 66 55 65 84 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 80 65 75 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 80.66 70 58 73 75 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 80 71 60 80 82 B.A (Hons) History 83.75 79 75 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) English 87 79 Closed 71 88 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 60 Closed 69 B.Com (Hons) 91.25 82 74.5 60 81.25 81.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science 85.25 Closed Closed 72 75 80 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 B.A Programme 65 73 Closed Closed 60 71 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 84 75 67 75 79 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 50 78 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 65 50 65 84 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 73 60 88 89 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 80 69 54 78 79 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 88.33 Closed Closed Closed 75 79 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 85 Closed Closed Closed 82 83 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 78 63 80 87 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 74.33 64 75 80 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 85.33 Closed Closed 65 76 76 B.A (Hons) English Closed 78 Closed Closed 75 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed 59 58 75 75 B.A (Hons) Economics 90 79 69 58 81 85 B.A (Hons) History 83 77 Closed 65 79 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science 85 Closed Closed 67 79 81 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 74 55 81 85 B.A Programme 50 72 Closed Closed 60 71 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 54 56 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 69 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 70 56 62 65 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 83 Closed Closed Closed 66 66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 87 81 Closed Closed 65 69 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 77 63 50 55 65 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 76 67 50 60 60 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 58 60 65 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 55 70 75 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 82 Closed Closed Closed 60 60 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed 66 50 65 66 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 58 Closed 59 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 75 65 55 65 72 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 70 B.A Programme Closed 69 Closed Closed 55 58 B.Com (Hons) 90 75 69 50 65 68 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 60 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 58 60 65 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 69 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 60 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 87 81 Closed Closed 65 69 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 67 50 60 60 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed 66 50 50 60 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 60 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 77 65 55 60 60.6 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 55 70 75 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 70 56 60 60 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 75 Closed 55 55 70 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 60 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 58 65 65 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 70 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) 90 73 69 50 66 70 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 58 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Deshbandhu College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 75 65 55 70 72 B.A (Hons) English Closed 75 Closed Closed 65 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 58 59 59 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 60 60 60 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 B.A Programme Closed 70 Closed Closed 55 61 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 71 52 68 70 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 80 Closed Closed 65 70 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.