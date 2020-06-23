Dept of Higher and Technical Education gives final year students choice to opt out of semester exams

Earlier, the state government had cancelled all semester-end examinations due to inability to conduct them amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (File/Representational Image) Earlier, the state government had cancelled all semester-end examinations due to inability to conduct them amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (File/Representational Image)

The Department of Higher and Technical Education has given final year students a choice to opt out of the semester examination, no schedule for which has been released yet. This will be applicable for students who are pursuing courses in either non-agriculture, self-financed, deemed or affiliated colleges recognised under these universities.

For the academic year 2019 – 2020, 7,34,516 students are enrolled for non-professional courses and 2,83,937 students have opted for professional courses in these universities, who need to take the final year examination.

Earlier, the state government had cancelled all semester-end examinations due to inability to conduct them amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But the order was stayed by the Chancellor and Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Covid-19 cases in the state have continued rising in June, and no announcement has been made on holding the exams yet.

As per the latest directives, final year students without any backlog can opt out of appearing for the exam. Their results will be calculated on the basis of their overall scores earned throughout the course period. Such students will have to submit a written undertaking confirming the same. Students who wish to appear for the examination will also have to give an undertaking, which would clear them to appear for the exams, whenever they are held.

The department, however, is yet to decide the fate of those students who have backlogs from previous semesters. An announcement in this regard will be made after consulting vice chancellors of all universities.

The new academic year for those not requiring fresh admission will commence soon, said department officials.

As Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the pandemic, 41 colleges and 198 hostel facilities across the state have been rented out to the Health department, to be converted into make-shift centres for Covid-19 treatment.

