Inspire fellowship: Department of Science and Technology invites applications for faculty fellowship scheme 2021

The Department of Science and Technology invites applications for INSPIRE faculty fellowship scheme. The scheme offers post-doctoral fellowships to young achievers with an opportunity for independent research. Interested and eligible students can apply at – online-inspire.gov.in. The last date for application is October 4.

To be eligible for the fellowship, a candidate should be an Indian citizen or a person of Indian origin with PIO status having PhD degree (in science, mathematics, engineering, pharmacy, medicine and agriculture-related subjects) from any recognised university. Candidates should possess a minimum of 60 per cent (or equivalent CGPA) marks throughout their academic profile starting from the higher secondary examination (class 12 onwards).

Those who have submitted their PhD theses and are awaiting the award of the degree shall also be eligible. However, selection for the fellowship will be confirmed only after the PhD degree is awarded. The upper age limit is 32 years as on January 1, 2021.

The final selection of a candidate will be done after a three-tier process where application evaluation will be done by discipline-based expert committees (INSA), followed by the recommendations of apex level committee (INSA) and INSPIRE faculty award council (DST).

Each selected INSPIRE faculty fellow will be eligible to receive a consolidated amount of Rs 1,25,000 per month as fellowship. In addition, a research grant of Rs 7 lakh every year for 5 years will also be provided to each successful candidate including the carryforward amount, if any, from the previous year.