Department of Germanic and Romance Studies (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) French
88
83
83
83
80
83
B.A (Hons) German
88
83
83
83
80
83
B.A (Hons) Italian
88
83
83
83
80
83
B.A (Hons) Spanish
88
83
83
83
80
83
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) French
86
81
75
70
70
80
B.A (Hons) German
86
80
75
70
70
80
B.A (Hons) Spanish
84
80
75
70
70
80
B.A (Hons) Italian
83
79
75
70
70
80
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) German
83.05
75
73
65
65
76
B.A (Hons) Italian
78
73
69
60
65
76
B.A (Hons) French
83.05
76
73
65
65
76
B.A (Hons) Spanish
83
75
73
65
65
76
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) French
Closed
Closed
72.75
64
64
75
B.A (Hons) German
Closed
74.75
Closed
Closed
64
75
B.A (Hons) Spanish
Closed
74.75
Closed
Closed
64
75
B.A (Hons) Italian
Closed
72.5
68
59.75
64
75
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) French
83
Closed
72.75
63
63
74.75
B.A (Hons) German
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
63
74.75
B.A (Hons) Spanish
Closed
74
72.75
60
63
74.75
B.A (Hons) Italian
Closed
72
67.5
Closed
63
74.75
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) French
82.75
Closed
72.5
60
60
74
B.A (Hons) German
Closed
74.25
Closed
58
60
74
B.A (Hons) Spanish
Closed
73.5
72.5
58
60
74
B.A (Hons) Italian
Closed
71
Closed
67
60
74
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Italian
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
74
B.A (Hons) French
82.5
Closed
72.5
59
59
74
B.A (Hons) German
83
74
Closed
57
59
74
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Italian
Closed
71.75
66.75
59
58
73
B.A (Hons) French
Closed
Closed
72.25
58.5
Closed
73
B.A (Hons) Spanish
Closed
73.25
72.25
Closed
58
73
B.A (Hons) German
Closed
73.75
72.75
56
58
73
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) German
82
71.5
70
52
53
70
B.A (Hons) Spanish
Closed
Closed
71
Closed
53
70
B.A (Hons) Italian
Closed
70
64
54
53
70
B.A (Hons) French
81
Closed
70
55
Closed
70
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

