Department of Germanic and Romance Studies (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) French 88 83 83 83 80 83 B.A (Hons) German 88 83 83 83 80 83 B.A (Hons) Italian 88 83 83 83 80 83 B.A (Hons) Spanish 88 83 83 83 80 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) French 86 81 75 70 70 80 B.A (Hons) German 86 80 75 70 70 80 B.A (Hons) Spanish 84 80 75 70 70 80 B.A (Hons) Italian 83 79 75 70 70 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) German 83.05 75 73 65 65 76 B.A (Hons) Italian 78 73 69 60 65 76 B.A (Hons) French 83.05 76 73 65 65 76 B.A (Hons) Spanish 83 75 73 65 65 76 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) French Closed Closed 72.75 64 64 75 B.A (Hons) German Closed 74.75 Closed Closed 64 75 B.A (Hons) Spanish Closed 74.75 Closed Closed 64 75 B.A (Hons) Italian Closed 72.5 68 59.75 64 75 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) French 83 Closed 72.75 63 63 74.75 B.A (Hons) German Closed Closed Closed 60 63 74.75 B.A (Hons) Spanish Closed 74 72.75 60 63 74.75 B.A (Hons) Italian Closed 72 67.5 Closed 63 74.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) French 82.75 Closed 72.5 60 60 74 B.A (Hons) German Closed 74.25 Closed 58 60 74 B.A (Hons) Spanish Closed 73.5 72.5 58 60 74 B.A (Hons) Italian Closed 71 Closed 67 60 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Italian Closed Closed Closed Closed 59 74 B.A (Hons) French 82.5 Closed 72.5 59 59 74 B.A (Hons) German 83 74 Closed 57 59 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Italian Closed 71.75 66.75 59 58 73 B.A (Hons) French Closed Closed 72.25 58.5 Closed 73 B.A (Hons) Spanish Closed 73.25 72.25 Closed 58 73 B.A (Hons) German Closed 73.75 72.75 56 58 73 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) German 82 71.5 70 52 53 70 B.A (Hons) Spanish Closed Closed 71 Closed 53 70 B.A (Hons) Italian Closed 70 64 54 53 70 B.A (Hons) French 81 Closed 70 55 Closed 70 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.