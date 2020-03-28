Dental, veterinary or AYUSH courses: Options beyond MBBS on clearing NEET

Not just MBBS there are several options after clearing NEET. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra / Representational image) Not just MBBS there are several options after clearing NEET. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra / Representational image)

Students who are looking beyond or unable to secure seats in MBBS, there are primarily two options — dentistry and veterinary sciences. However, it can be hard to decide which is more rewarding. After talking to experts, indianexpress.com answers the most frequently asked questions.

Swati Agarwal, Career Coach, Mindler, “Those who enjoy learning biology-related concepts and want to go take the informative route of learning should consider the two.”

While there has been a growth in veterinary science in urban areas thanks to a love for pets, most government jobs in the sector lie in rural areas. BDS, meanwhile, is popular in urban as well as rural areas, with many medical practitioners considering it among the top career options.

Will you be able to move to rural areas?

Saurav Kumar, director academics, Vidya Mandir classes believes that dentistry is a better option for those who are picky about locations. “Veterinary sciences is more popular in rural areas as there is more scope and better opportunities thanks to animal husbandry. In towns and cities, the major options are for treating pets which is not very profitable. If one can relocate to the rural region, there will also be options in the government sector.”

For BDS, he informs, “There is a larger scope for BDS as a career.” He adds, “The Ministry of AYUSH can also be a good option as naturopathy, physiotherapy, homeopathy and ayurveda are becoming more popular and gaining international recognition. With the ministry pumping in money and promoting it as Indian culture, the field is sure to grow much more.”

What is at your core?

Swati Agarwal is of the opinion that it ultimately boils down to what one really loves. “To opt for veterinary sciences, it’s a love for animals that matters. As a veterinarian, one will not just have to deal with pets but a variety of animals. The job also includes working with pharma companies and animal husbandry in rural areas or as a wildlife rehabilitator. One has to work with animals day in and day out, therefore it is not wise to pick up the course for the sake of it.”

Those who pursue BDS have options beyond setting up a clinic. “Clinical research, periodontics, specialisation in areas including oral radiology, etc, are some viable options. Research is a rewarding option and one can specialise in core areas. The remuneration is also good.”

