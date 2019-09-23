Demanding reforms, ICAI CA candidates throng national capital in protest against evaluation process

Students from several parts of the country thronged the national capital on Monday demanding reevaluation in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA examinations. The candidates staged a protest at the ICAI Head Quarters (HQRS), New Delhi.

The protesting students alleged discrepancies in the evaluation process after results for the exam were declared in August.

“There are lots of discrepancies in the mark sheets, and the answer sheets were not properly evaluated. In the paper-IV (Taxation), the ICAI gave me 2.5, though I correctly answered the questions. In another paper VI, I was awarded 1 and 5.5 respectively for the correct answers,” said Amrita Nath, a candidate who appeared for the exams.

Reducing straight 16 marks from the audit theory paper despite the answers being correct! Not fair ICAI! We put in months and years into our studies, just so to face unfair and unjust evaluation? This is suppose to be a Profession and not a game of luck! #dearicaipleasechange pic.twitter.com/NLxPB6SBQK — Ridhi Jain (@ridhijain93) September 23, 2019

The agitating students also requested the Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who himself is a Chartered Accountant (CA), to intervene. “As a CA, you can understand the pain of students. We students are requested for re-checking and centralised checking system,” Amrita said.

Another candidate Satvisha Narayanan criticised the premier Chartered Accountant (CA) body saying even the MCQ questions were wrong. “In the case study 3, there are no match of the answers with lots of questions. If the ICAI cannot ask the correct objective questions, how can you expect them to justify with subjective part,” the student said.

A simple MCQ, they can’t even match Option C to Option C. How do we expect them to correct subjective type questions. This is to be bought to notice of everyone associated with CA. This is the level of paper checking. #dearicaipleasechange #ICAIReforms pic.twitter.com/pFfglLxBfA — Hitesh Jain (@hiteshjain2707) September 23, 2019

The candidate also claimed that she lost around 27 marks in various sections for incorrect marking. “It is so unfair that for the poor revaluation process, I loose around 27 marks in various sections. We studied for years to face unfair evaluation,” Satvisha said.

Meanwhile, the institute, taking note of the protests, said that the answer scripts will be evaluated digitally in order to avoid variation in marks by various examiners and eliminate the scope of totaling errors. In its notification on September 21, it urged students not to be “misled and swayed by any tirade” and assured the institute “stands committed to fulfill their genuine concerns”.

I was given 8 marks out of 30, when my word to word answer is matching book as well as suggested. Shocking was when i noticed that Not a Single Pen mark of teacher on answers i have written.This shows blind marks as per their mood were given.#dearicaipleasechange@canacofficial pic.twitter.com/eCJm2PzMXW — Sachin Panwar 🇮🇳 (@lazylion_sachin) September 23, 2019

“It has been brought to our notice that certain adverse reports relating to the system of evaluation of answer books of CA exams are doing the rounds on social media. In this connection, following reforms which have been put in place recently are brought to the attention of the stakeholders in respect of the ICAI examination system,” read the ICAI release.

The protesting students also took to twitter demanding proper evaluation of the copies.

“I am attaching certified copy along with suggested answer, my answer is point to point correct & it is of 8 mark question & dear @theicai gave me 3.5 Is this fair?? & ye sirf ek question me nahi or bhi question or subjects me hua he. #dearicaipleasechange,” tweeted a protesting student Chetan Gupta.

“I was given 8 marks out of 30, when my word to word answer is matching book as well as suggested. Shocking was when i noticed that Not a Single Pen mark of teacher on answers i have written.This shows blind marks as per their mood were given. #dearicaipleasechange @canacofficial,” affected student Sachin Pawar tweeted.+