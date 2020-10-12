Delhi’s Skill University to offer courses after industry nod, treat employers as ‘customers’: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo By Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi government’s new Skill and Entrepreneurship University will make courses in consultation with industry bodies to ensure that graduates from the institution are employable. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that those designing courses will show the curriculum to industry bodies and companies and ask them if students who learn this will get jobs.

“Job providers will be this university’s customers. The courses will be designed after discussion with companies. We will ask ‘If we teach this, will you give jobs’. If they say no, the course is not right. Courses should be such that companies are ready to hire graduates,” he said.

The university is expected to start admitting students from the coming academic session.

The government has appointed Dr Neharika Vohra, head of the Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at IIM Ahmedabad, as the vice-chancellor.

The board members include Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, founding dean of the Indian School of Business and Founder of the Ashoka University, Genpact founder Pramod Bhasin, Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, entrepreneur Shrikant Sastri and IP University founder Vice-Chancellor KK Aggarwal.

Kejriwal said that during the lockdown a lot of industries shut and people were rendered jobless. “Once lockdown lifted, we met people who didn’t have jobs, and we met business owners who did not have employees. We made them meet through our job portal. Lakhs of people got jobs. The same concept applies here. Many youngsters don’t have jobs. Industry owners say they don’t have skilled/trained labour. If we can impart skill, industries will hire students. There are many sectors in which new businesses and services can be started. If we train students in entrepreneurship, many people will get jobs,” he said.

The last university that the Delhi government started, which was not upgraded from an existing institution, was Ambedkar University.

Kejriwal said that the university will have one ideology — those graduating from here should get jobs and those who want to start a business should be able to start it.

“Our first evaluation will be after the first batch graduates and the measure will be how many of them got jobs,” he said.

