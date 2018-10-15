Delhi’s National Law varsity acts after sexual harassment allegations

Several women students took to Facebook to write their accounts of being harassed by male students of the university. Several women students took to Facebook to write their accounts of being harassed by male students of the university.

As the #MeToo movement gains momentum across the country, with women narrating their ordeal of sexual harassment on social media, the National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has found itself in its grip. After several girls penned their accounts on Facebook — which have now been deleted — the university has taken measures to address the issue, said officials.

Last week, several women students took to Facebook to write their accounts of being harassed by male students of the university. After the allegations surfaced, NLUD V-C Ranbir Singh sent an email to all students and faculty, saying: “I have been made aware of the emerging accounts of sexual harassment… (It) violates the most fundamental and cherished values that the University stands for… I am, therefore, deeply concerned by these accounts and am taking… measures as preliminary steps in responding institutionally to the issues that have arisen.”

NLUD Registrar G S Bajpai said the university has set up a nine-member internal complaints committee (ICC) and appointing a facilitator to assist in the implementation of UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations 2015.

Bajpai added that they have also nominated a student as ‘gender champion’ for promoting gender equality. NLUD has also constituted a committee of faculty members which will recommend measures to address issues of harassment. “The university is also contemplating appointing mental health professionals with expertise in providing counselling services to survivors of sexual violence,” added Bajpai.

