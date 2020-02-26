Delhi violence: CBSE class 12 English exam postponed in affected areas

CBSE postpones tomorrow’s exam for affected areas. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/ Representational image) CBSE postpones tomorrow’s exam for affected areas. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/ Representational image)

Due to the ongoing riots in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed tomorrow’s English paper for class 12 students in the affected areas. Earlier, the class 10 English exam conducted on February 26 was also postponed in the affected areas. The CBSE Board exams will be held as per schedule in the rest parts of Delhi and country.

The revised exam dates will be notified later. As of now, there is no comment on the next exams, even as the High Court had asked CBSE to give the schedule for following 10-15 days keeping the current situation in mind. As per the schedule, the exam is on February 29 for Hindi class 10 and physics for class 12 on March 2.

Meanwhile, students in the affected areas of Delhi has started questioning the purpose of exams. What good are exams if life is in danger? Who can study in such a fearful atmosphere? CBSE exams aspirants of affected areas had asked these questions to reporters from news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, schools in northeast Delhi continued to be closed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the death toll in the communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 20.

