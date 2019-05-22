Delhi university’s new UG curriculum ready, varsity seeks feedback from public

The University of Delhi (DU) has prepared the new curriculum for all its undergraduate programmes. The new curriculum is said to be prepared “with a vision of incorporating learning outcome-based curriculum framework (LOCF)” . The same will be implemented from the forthcoming academic session 2019-20.

The varsity has uploaded the curriculum of almost all (67) proposed programmes, with more than 3,400 courses on its official website, i.e. http://www.du.ac.in for public view and feedback. The courses are also available on each department’s respective website with an email for seeking feedback and suggestions.

Each course under a programme now outlines its outcomes, learning objectives and detailed teaching-learning-assessment plan. While the university claims to have adopted “a comprehensive procedure while revising its curriculum”, the move had faced backlash as teachers at DU were agitated about the frequent changes in the undergraduate curriculum. This will be the fifth in the last nine years at the university.

The critics debate that UGC wants to replace the “marks or percentage based evaluation system, which obstructs the flexibility for the students to study the subjects/courses of their choice and their mobility to different institutions” with CBCS, which “not only offers opportunities and avenues to learn core subjects but also exploring additional avenues of learning beyond the core subjects for holistic development of an individual”.

The teachers collaborated through a dedicated dashboard, thus replacing physical meetings with virtual collaboration. A close to 3200 teachers from different constituent colleges of the University have been working hard to put the contents together for the upcoming batch.

Every department has now uploaded the second draft of courses on their individual website with an email for collecting public opinion on the proposed curriculum. A compiled list of all the courses is also available on the homepage of the university.

The Undergraduate Curriculum Revision Committee (UGCRC), now is trying to reach out to a wide spectrum of people to have their opinion on the proposed curriculum. Feedback and suggestions from the general public and all stakeholders are being sought through a detailed feedback form consisting of 14 closed-ended questions and 1 open question for any other observation. This form is available on DU website http://www.du.ac.in.

Further, UGCRC has prepared a pool of experts based on the recommendations of the teaching departments. Approximately 445 alumni of the university, who are now placed in India and abroad, a close to 330 eminent academic experts from international universities are being invited to share their views on the proposed curriculum.

In addition, to maintain the spirit of participation, all elected members of Academic Council and Executive Council of the University of Delhi are being invited individually for their observation/feedback and suggestions for improvement if any. An exclusive platform has been developed for them on the dashboard. Link of the same has also been sent to all heads of academic departments and principals of the constituent colleges of the University of Delhi for circulation among faculties.

According to the Under-Graduate Curriculum Revision Committee (UGCRC), the revised courses were uploaded on the DU website on May 16, 2019, and approximately 265 responses have already been received on the public feedback form. The provision for providing feedback is open till May 31, 2019, and the committee expects that by then a close to 10,000 responses will come. The compiled report, based on the feedback given by stakeholders and experts shall be sent to the respective department for further action. The suggestions that are received are being directed to the respective Head of the Department and Working Group Members for their perusal and further necessary action.

The University will now start working on the third draft based on the views, feedback and suggestions received from all stakeholders. Each department will look into the suggestions and will revise its curriculum accordingly. The third draft, hence prepared, based on the feedback and suggestions will be placed in respective Committee of Courses and all statutory bodies of the University for Further Approvals. The revised curriculum is set to be presented before the Standing Committee in the first week of June.