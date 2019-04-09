NIRF rankings 2019: Delhi University’s Miranda House, Hindu College lead the pack among top colleges

Delhi University’s Miranda House continued to maintain its position as the top college in the country for the third year in a row, as per the NIRF rankings released by the HRD Ministry on Monday. Hindu College has been ranked second, and Hansraj College, which was not among the top 20 colleges till last year, also entered the top 10 list.

The colleges among the top are Miranda House, Hindu College, St Stephen’s College, Lady Shri Ram College, SRCC and Hansraj College. St Stephen’s College is the only one to have seen a dip in its ranking — from two last year to four this year. Hindu College, which was ranked fourth last year, has now jumped to rank two.

Similarly, LSR, ranked eighth last year, has now moved up to rank five, and Hansraj College has moved up to rank nine from rank 21. SRCC has maintained its position at rank seven.

“We are extremely honoured that we have got a hat-trick. The efforts are all due to our faculty, students, and the stellar leadership of our earlier principal Pratibha Jolly. We have continued to go forward in terms of innovation, research and new pedagogical skills. Diligence in research, especially in the sciences, has been one of the major factors for this. There is also a lot of inter-disciplinarity where the sciences and social sciences learn from each other. Most importantly, it’s because of the democratic spirit of the college. Decisions are taken in consultation with faculty and students,” said Miranda House Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava said the jump in ranking was “heartening and encouraging” and “will help us to keep working hard”. “Last year, we had not done so well on Perception, so we would have probably done better this time, but I’m yet to access the full report,” she said.

Hansraj College Principal Rama said, “Last year, we were busy with NAAC ratings so we did not take NIRF so seriously. This year we did. Also, our faculty research has improved from before, I’m sure that’s contributed too. But we are not satisfied with the ranking, we need to keep improving.”