scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Over 1.5 lakh degrees to be awarded at Delhi University’s 99th Convocation

Delhi University's 99th convocation to be held on February 25. President Murmu will be invited as chief guest whereas Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour.

President Droupadi Murmu to be invited as chief guest for delhi university's 99 convocationDelhi University's 99th convocation to be held on February 25. (Express image by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative image)

Over 1.5 lakh students will receive their degrees during the convocation ceremony, a varsity official confirmed. https://indianexpress.com/article/education/neet-pg-2023-cut-off-date-completing-mbbs-internship-extended-registration-reopen-nbe-edu-in-8431060/

Read |DU to organise student exchange programmes, signs MoUs with foreign universities at G20 summit

This year, the highest number of PhD degrees will be handed over, Dean of Examination DS Rawat told PTI.

“President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the convocation where 1,57,426 students will receive their degrees,” he said. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour, Rawat added.

The varsity will award 81,972 degrees in undergraduate, postgraduate, law and medical courses. Another 75,454 graduate and postgraduate students of the School of Open Learning will also receive their degrees.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

“Over 840 degrees will be handed over to PhD students. This is the highest number so far. The number is going to rise further. Last year, we handed over 802 degrees,” Rawat said.

Also Read |DU Executive Council to reserve 2 seats for orphans in all UG, PG programmes

The convocation ceremony will begin at the Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex at 9.30 am, according to the notification.

The event is going to be different as students will be seen in Indian attire with ‘angvastras’ (stole) instead of the “old colonial gowns”, a senior varsity official had said earlier.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 11:09 IST
Next Story

Anurag Kashyap says Netflix backed out of producing Maximum City, ‘policy changes’ post-Tandav caused Paatal Lok 2 to be stalled

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close