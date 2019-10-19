Delhi University’s 96th convocation on November 4

Delhi University’s 96th annual convocation will be conducted on Monday, November 4, 2019 where about 600 doctoral degrees, 60 DM/ M.Ch and 300 medals/ prizes will be conferred to the students. The convocation ceremony will be held at the Indoor stadium, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex.

The convocation ceremony will be addressed by the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. “Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address,” the varsity notification mentioned.

“The eligible candidates for the examinations held in 2018 and 2019 is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10 am onwards at Indoor stadium, Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, University of Delhi, Delhi- 110007,” the release mentioned.

Around 600 doctoral degrees, 60 DM/ M.Ch degrees, 300 medals/ prizes will be awarded to the students of the university in person in this convocation, read the official notification.

The degree certificates of the students who passed the various examinations in 2018 and 2019 other than those mentioned above, will be conferred in absentia and shall be released to the respective colleges/ institutions/ faculties/ Departments after the convocation, mentioned the notification.

A live webcast of the convocation will also be available on university’s website, du.ac.in. “The colleges of the university have also been requested to webcast the convocation ceremony for convenience of the college students,” mentioned the official notification.