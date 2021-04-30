Delhi University yet to take decision on May-June 2021 final exams

The University of Delhi (DU) has not yet taken a decision on mid-term semester/year exams and the same will be done at a later stage. In a fresh notification regarding the terminal semester/ final examinations 2021 scheduled for May-June 2021, the varsity stated that they have been receiving requests regarding the exams to be postponed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The university would take a stock of the situation and would come out with its decision at the earliest for the conduct of May-June 2021 examinations (final year/semester) in compliance of the UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA),” read the official notification.

The DU had earlier released the online examinations forms for the semester examinations scheduled to be conducted in May-June 2021. The last date to submit examination forms was April 30, 2021. The students were required to pay the online examination fee on the link provided by their respective faculty/ department/ college.

The exams were likely to begin on May 15 in online mode. But now, the varsity will come out with a final decision soon and will conduct the exams accordingly.