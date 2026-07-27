DU NCWEB first cut-off 2026 out for BA, BCom admissions; admission begins July 28

The University of Delhi has released the first cut-off list for admissions to the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the 2026-27 academic session. The first admission list covers BA (Programme) and BCom courses offered through various NCWEB teaching centres across Delhi.
According to the official notification, the first cut-off list was published on July 27, while the online admission process will commence from Tuesday, July 28. Candidates who meet the prescribed cut-off for their preferred teaching centre can complete the admission process through the official NCWEB portal within the notified schedule.
Delhi University will conduct NCWEB admissions in multiple rounds, beginning with the first cut-off released on July 27. The key dates are as follows:
|Event
|Date
|NCWEB First Cut-off List Released
|July 27, 2026 (Monday)
|Online Admission Begins
|July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Second Cut-off List
|August 3, 2026
|Third Cut-off List
|August 10, 2026
|Fourth Cut-off List (if seats remain vacant)
|August 17, 2026
|Fifth Cut-off List (if required)
|August 24, 2026
Admissions to NCWEB undergraduate programmes are merit-based and depend on Class 12 marks, unlike regular Delhi University undergraduate admissions, which are conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) based on CUET-UG scores. NCWEB is open only to women candidates residing in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and offers weekend classes through designated teaching centres affiliated with Delhi University.
The university has notified separate first cut-offs for different NCWEB centres offering BA (Programme) and BCom, with admission being granted subject to candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria and document verification requirements. The detailed centre-wise cut-off percentages have been uploaded on the university website along with the admission notification.
As per the admission schedule, online registration for NCWEB UG admissions was conducted from July 8 to July 24. Following the first cut-off, the university will release subsequent admission lists if seats remain vacant. The second cut-off is scheduled for August 3, followed by the third cut-off on August 10, while special and fourth cut-off lists will be issued later, subject to seat availability.