DU NCWEB first cut-off 2026 out for BA, BCom admissions; admission begins July 28

NCWEB of the Delhi University provides educational opportunities for women who cannot attend regular classes due to work or other commitments. (File Photo)

The University of Delhi has released the first cut-off list for admissions to the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the 2026-27 academic session. The first admission list covers BA (Programme) and BCom courses offered through various NCWEB teaching centres across Delhi.

According to the official notification, the first cut-off list was published on July 27, while the online admission process will commence from Tuesday, July 28. Candidates who meet the prescribed cut-off for their preferred teaching centre can complete the admission process through the official NCWEB portal within the notified schedule.

NCWEB Admission Schedule 2026-27

Delhi University will conduct NCWEB admissions in multiple rounds, beginning with the first cut-off released on July 27. The key dates are as follows: