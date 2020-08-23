Delhi University will open research labs for PhD students first

According to this, the total number of students in a research lab at any given time should not be more than two or three.

Delhi University will open its research labs in a phased manner for its PhD students, making them the first students to return to the varsity after the lockdown.

“Registered bonafide senior PhD students, whose presence in the research laboratory is essential, may join their research laboratories after obtaining a certificate from their respective supervisors and further endorsed by the Head of the Department or the Director of the Center to this effect,” read a notice by proctor Neeta Sehgal on this matter.

According to this, the total number of students in a research lab at any given time should not be more than two or three.

Other generic safety precautions they have been advised to take are “social distancing, face mask, sanitisation, etc while entering the academic area and while working in their respective research laboratories”.

Earlier this week, the university had also issued a notice allowing for the phased return of PhD students to their hostels, beginning with senior PhD students. The returning students will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine in their hostel rooms, and will be screened by the university’s health centre following that.

