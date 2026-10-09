Yogesh Singh begins second tenure as DU VC; only person to do so in 77 years

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh began his second consecutive five-year term earlier this week, becoming the first Indian to be re-appointed to the post for another full term. His reappointment could keep him at the helm of Delhi University until October 2031, completing a decade as vice-chancellor, while he continues to head the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a post he has held since December last year.

Singh’s second term comes at a time when Delhi University is continuing to implement changes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including a four-year undergraduate programme, a revised curriculum structure and admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Delhi University’s historical records list Sir Maurice Gwyer, a British jurist and administrator, as Vice-Chancellor from 1938 to 1950, a period of about 12 years. He was succeeded by S N Sen, who served from 1950 to 1953.

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How Yogesh Singh became a two-time VC – the only since 1950

Yogesh Singh’s reappointment became possible after the Centre amended Statute 11-F(4) of the Delhi University Act in October 2023. Previously, the statute stated that a Vice-Chancellor would hold office for five years and would not be eligible for reappointment. The amended provision now allows the incumbent to be reappointed for another five-year term.

Under the earlier rules, a Vice-Chancellor could continue in office beyond the five-year term until a successor took charge, or for a period specified by the Visitor, subject to the applicable provisions. However, the incumbent could not be directly reappointed for another full term under the existing statute.

The amendment therefore changed the position from one in which a second term was prohibited to one in which reappointment was permitted. Singh is the first DU Vice-Chancellor to receive a second consecutive term under the revised provision.

From engineering to university administration

Singh’s academic background is in engineering and computer science. He completed his MTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and PhD in Computer Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra.

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Before becoming DU Vice-Chancellor, he served as Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda from 2011 to 2014, Director of the Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology in Delhi, and Vice-Chancellor of DTU from 2016 to 2021. He also received a second term at both Baroda University and DTU.

Delhi University’s key reforms under VC Yogesh Singh

Singh assumed office on October 8, 2021, after serving as Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Technological University (DTU). His first term coincided with the introduction of major academic changes at DU.

The university adopted CUET for undergraduate admissions in 2022, replacing its earlier system of admitting students primarily based on Class 12 marks. The change was intended to provide a common entrance examination for applicants from different school boards, whose assessment systems and marking practices vary. However, Singh acknowledged in a 2022 interview with The Indian Express that students from CBSE-affiliated schools could have an advantage because CUET questions draw on the NCERT curriculum.

DU also introduced the four-year undergraduate programme under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, in line with the NEP. Students can pursue a four-year degree with options linked to research and other academic pathways, subject to the university’s prescribed requirements. The framework also brought changes to course combinations, credit requirements and the structure of undergraduate study.

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The transition has required students and colleges to adapt to revised syllabi, credit systems and examination arrangements. The four-year structure has also made academic progression and the conditions for completing different degree pathways important considerations for students.

The university has additionally introduced and expanded academic initiatives, including new courses and centres, as part of its broader curriculum and research changes. The long-term effect of these reforms will depend on their implementation across departments and colleges, as well as the academic and administrative support available to students.