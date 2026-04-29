DU VC Summer Internship 2026 deadline extended till April 30

DU VC Summer Internship 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date to submit applications for the Vice Chancellor Summer Internship Scheme (VCIS) 2026, coordinated by the Dean Students’ Welfare Office. The application deadline has been extended till April 30, from the earlier deadline of April 27.

According to the earlier schedule, the internship programme will take place between June and July 2026. Eligible students can apply for DU VC Summer Internship 2026 from the official website of Dean of Student Welfare portal at dsw.du.ac.in. In order to apply candidates will be required to fill a form detailing their personal info.

Who all are eligible?

All undergraduate and postgraduate students currently enrolled in DU are eligible to apply for the internship. However, final year and final semester students are not eligible.

How to apply for DU VC Summer Internship 2026?

Here’s a step by step guide to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dsw.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate the “major domain” link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on it and a dropdown will appear. Click on the “VCIS” link

Step 4: A new page will appear displaying the google form link for VCIS internship.

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Step 5: Click on the link and fill the form as per the requirments.

In the previous year, over 7,000 students applied, out of which only around 100 were selected and subsequently placed across various university offices and departments. These include the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Pro Vice Chancellor’s Office, Deans’ Offices, School of Open Learning (SOL), Department Labs, Equal Opportunity Cell, and the Examination Department.

Important documents

– Students are required to upload a ‘letter of recommendation’ from their Principal or HoD or Institution or College or Centres on the letterhead (duly stamped and signed on or after 13 April, 2026).

– The selection process will be on the basis of interview or group discussion and the letter of recommendation. Candidates are therefore, required to bring the letter of recommendation at the time of the interview.

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What are the benefits offered?

The internship is for a period of two months, spanning June and July.

The summer internship is for 20 hours per week with a stipend of Rs 11,576 per month.

A certificate from the Dean of Students Welfare will be provided at the end of the internship tenure.

VCIS aims to equip students with administrative, organisational, and professional skills by giving them firsthand exposure to the workings of a large public university. Through the internship, students gain insight into governance, policy implementation, and institutional processes — experience that can prove valuable for careers in public administration, academia, and related fields.