Delhi University VC speaks about creating additional reading spaces for students and more

Delhi University V-C Yogesh Singh on Tuesday said that libraries need to be updated with the changing times.

He attended the curtain-raiser for the International Conference on Academic Libraries (ICAL-2023), during which he talked about the importance of upgrading libraries to keep up with the changing times.

He underlined that in the 21st century many things are changing and we cannot imagine a day without our cell phones or the internet. “This is true for libraries also, now the expectations for libraries have also amended, modified and changed. Libraries are very important not only for humanity but also for higher education institutions. We cannot imagine a university without a library. Libraries are academic places, very inspiring places for students and teachers,” said Singh.

The DU VC further emphasised on the importance of physical libraries and said that the varsity will create additional reading spaces for students.

“Physical libraries are very important, teachers and students should go to libraries, that’s why when we were discussing this proposal of Rs 153 crore rupees, we have decided to have additional spaces for students to read… air-conditioned reading rooms for students.”

Singh also talked about the government’s plan to soon launch a digital centralised library where students can access all the libraries in the country on a single platform. He also reiterated the need of striking a balance between physical books and e-books.

At the conference organised by the Delhi University Library System, Singh also unveiled the brochure and website of ICAL-2023.

The theme of the conference is ‘Transforming Academic Libraries: Evolution, Innovation, Quality, Transfiguration’. The conference will be held from April 5 to 8 next year at the Conference Centre, University of Delhi.

