Delhi University VC writes letter to freshers, asks to contribute to ‘nation-building’

DU admissions 2019: The vice-chancellor of the University of Delhi (DU) has penned an open letter to students who would be joining the colleges this year. In his letter, the VC asked students to be ‘nation builders’. “While pursuing your ideal goals in life, you shall interlace these with the bigger purpose of nation-building. Our nation’s cherished philosophy of Vasudevakuttumbukam shall remain your guiding principle to shape a just international order and outlook,” said VC, Yogesh Tyagi.

“I am equally hopeful of your resolve to transform your energies and talents into becoming socially productive and useful individuals,” read the letter.

The VC also acknowledged the funds’ constraint at the DU in his letter. “The University may have resource constraints, but there is no dearth of enthusiasm to overcome them with the support of our alumni, government bodies and other well-wishers,” he said.

“Today signifies the culmination of a dream, an aspiration and the hopes of your near and dear ones. In that sense, you have made us all proud. For this and more reasons, I offer you my absolute congratulations,” he said adding, “You have tread on the path that will determine who you become in the next decade or so.”

The letter came in as thousands of students join the varsity in their first year of undergraduate courses. This year, the university had received over 2.5 lakh applications fro 64,000 seats. The number of female enrolments, this year, was comparatively higher than that of the male candidates. One transgender candidate has also sought admission to the varsity this year becoming the first-ever to be in the category. The maximum applications, as many as 2,05,434 came from students from the central board of secondary education (CBSE), as per the official data.