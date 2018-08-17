Delhi University UG SOL admission 2018 starts at sol.du.ac.in, know how to apply

DU UG SOL admission 2018: The UG courses are of minimum three years duration. The UG courses are of minimum three years duration.

DU UG SOL admission 2018: The School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU) has initiated its admission process for undergraduate courses from August 10, 2018. The last date for receiving the application without late fee (online/ offline) is August 31. The UG courses are of minimum three years duration. Indians working in the missions abroad and their dependents can also apply. Foreign nationals residing in India are also eligible to apply.

DU UG SOL admission 2018: Undergraduate courses offered

B.A programme

B.A (Hons) English

B.A (Hons) Political Science

B.Com

B.Com (Hons)

DU UG SOL admission 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should have passed class 12 of CBSE/ ISCE or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto

Or

Pre-university examination of an Indian University recognised by the Delhi University

Or

Intermediate examination of an Indian university/ board or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto.

Percentage of marks required

B.A (Hons) English: The applicant should have got 65 per cent marks and above in the aggregate, in any one of the qualifying examinations with at least 75 per cent marks in English Core or 65 per cent marks in English Elective/ Functional English.

B.A (Hons) Political Science: The applicant should have got 50 per cent marks and above in the aggregate, in any one of the qualifying examinations, with one language plus three academic subjects.

B.A programme/ B.Com: The applicant should have got 40 per cent marks and above in the aggregate, in any one of the qualifying examinations.

B.Com (Hons): The applicant should have got 55 per cent marks and above in the aggregate, in any one of the qualifying examinations with at least 60 per cent marks and above in vocational stream in qualifying examination.

DU UG SOL admission 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website, sol.du.ac.in and click on ‘New User’ button

Step 2: In the registration page, fill in all the required details and click on save. Login information will then be sent to your email-id and mobile number

Step 3: Log in to your account and fill in the details and save

Step 4: Enter the relevant documents and save the same. Click on verify

Step 5: Make the payment and download your fee receipt and ID card

