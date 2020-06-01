Delhi University UG/ PG admissions 2020: Students advised not to consider fake information

Delhi University UG/ PG admissions 2020: The registration process is likely to begin from June 8. Representational image/ file Delhi University UG/ PG admissions 2020: The registration process is likely to begin from June 8. Representational image/ file

Delhi University UG/ PG admissions 2020: The University of Delhi has advised its students not to consider any unauthentic source of information regarding the undergraduate/ postgraduate (UG/PG/M.Phil/Ph.D) admissions.

“All aspirant students of the University of Delhi are informed that the details of admission process and the schedule will be put up on the official website of University of Delhi,” the varsity release mentioned. The information regarding the UG/ PG admission will be available soon on the website- du.ac.in.

As per the tentative schedule released, the application process is likely to begin from June 8. The tentative dates were circulated as part of the agenda for the academic council’s meeting on May 29.

The candidates can apply till June 30. The first cut-off will be released on August 11, following which, the second, third, fourth and fifth cut-off will be released.

The revised dates of the Delhi University entrance test (DUET 2020) will be released soon. The exam is an entrance gateway for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses

