Delhi University UG exam datesheet 2019 released

DU datesheet 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the date sheet for the annual exams for the undergraduate (UG) courses on its official website, du.ac.in. The exams will begin from May, 2019. The exams will be conducted for several semesters for Choice Based Credit System programmes, three-year undergraduate courses, five year integrated programme amongst others.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also started the admission process for the coming academic year. Earlier there were reports that DU will conduct entrance exam for admission to the varsity. However, HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar later announced that the admissions will be carried out based on cut-off.

DU datesheet 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the link ‘exam and results’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘undergraduate exam datesheet – May/June 2019’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on the programme you are appearing for

Step 6: Datesheet will appear in a PDF form in new page

Meanwhile, the online registration for foreign applicants seeking admission in the Delhi University’s Undergraduate/ Postgraduate courses will commence on Friday, February 22.

The varsity received 317 and 316 applications from Nepal and Tibet respectively, and 111 applications from Afghanistan. Other countries with a significant number of applications include United States (48), Bangladesh (45), Ethiopia (28), United Kingdom (16) and Sri Lanka (11).