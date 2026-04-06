Delhi University likely to begin UG admissions in third week of May, after CUET UG 2026

Many DU campuses are located in areas where traveling at odd hours feels unsafe to students and staff. (File photo)

Admissions in undergraduate programmes of Delhi University are likely to start from the third week of May, shortly after the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2026 begins, officials said on Monday.

They said the university conducts its admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, and the admission takes place in multiple phases, the first being registration.

The admission through the CSAS portal is mostly dependent on the CUET results, following which students can apply for the eligible subjects after subject mapping, they added.

According to the information from the National Testing Agency, the CUET-UG 2026 is set to tentatively take place between May 11 and 31.