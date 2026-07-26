Delhi University UG Admissions 2026: Students can now accept seat by July 27

The University of Delhi (DU) has revised the schedule for the second round of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG 2026 today, on July 26, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the second phase of the undergraduate counselling process can now check the updated schedule on the official admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in. In accordance with the new schedule announced today, all the students who have been allocated a seat in the Round 2 list can now accept the allotment till July 27.
Students can visit the above-mentioned portal to accept their allocations within the stipulated time frame. As per the data released by DU, a total of 24,814 fresh seats have been allocated under the CSAS UG 2026 Round 2. In addition to this, as many as 30,682 students have achieved upgraded seat allocation. Under the first round of the DU undergraduate admission process, the university stated that a total of 63,756 seats were filled, with a total of 15,265 students opting to freeze their allocation, while 48,153 applicants chose to move ahead with the upgrading.
As informed above, the Round 2 schedule has now been revised; all the applicants are therefore advised to check the revised schedule below:
|Round 2 Seat Allocation Date
|Saturday, July 25, 2026
|Last date to accept allotted seats
|Monday, July 27, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
|Last date for colleges to verify and approve applications
|Tuesday, July 28, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
|Last date for online fee payment
|Wednesday, July 29, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
|Commencement of Academic Session 2026-27
|Tuesday, July 28, 2026
All the students should note that if they have been allotted a seat in the second phase, then they must sign in to the CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in using their login credentials, and accept the allotted programme and DU college by paying the admission fee before the aforementioned deadline. Failure to do so might result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.