Delhi University UG Admissions 2026: Students can now accept seat by July 27

The University of Delhi (DU) has revised the schedule for the second round of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG 2026 today, on July 26, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the second phase of the undergraduate counselling process can now check the updated schedule on the official admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in. In accordance with the new schedule announced today, all the students who have been allocated a seat in the Round 2 list can now accept the allotment till July 27.

Students can visit the above-mentioned portal to accept their allocations within the stipulated time frame. As per the data released by DU, a total of 24,814 fresh seats have been allocated under the CSAS UG 2026 Round 2. In addition to this, as many as 30,682 students have achieved upgraded seat allocation. Under the first round of the DU undergraduate admission process, the university stated that a total of 63,756 seats were filled, with a total of 15,265 students opting to freeze their allocation, while 48,153 applicants chose to move ahead with the upgrading.