Delhi University Admissions: Over 79,000 accept Round 1 allotment; next list on July 25

At the Executive Council's meeting on Friday, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh proposed that the hall, currently under renovation, be named “Vande Mataram Hall”. (File photo)

DU UG Admissions 2026: More than 79,000 candidates have accepted the undergraduate seats allotted to them by the University of Delhi till 6 pm on Saturday, the final day for accepting seats under the first allocation list of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

According to the admission data shared by the university, 79,404 candidates had accepted their allotted seats by 6 pm.

Of these, applications of 26,061 candidates had reached the “Approved for Payment” stage, while 10,746 candidates had completed the admission process by paying the requisite fees.

The first allocation list for admissions to 221 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges was announced on Thursday, with seats allotted to 93,033 candidates against more than 71,000 available seats for the 2026-27 academic session.