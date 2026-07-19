Delhi University Admissions: Over 79,000 accept Round 1 allotment; next list on July 25

DU UG Admissions 2026: More than 79,000 candidates have accepted the undergraduate seats allotted to them by the University of Delhi till 6 pm on Saturday, the final day for accepting seats under the first allocation list of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
According to the admission data shared by the university, 79,404 candidates had accepted their allotted seats by 6 pm.
Of these, applications of 26,061 candidates had reached the “Approved for Payment” stage, while 10,746 candidates had completed the admission process by paying the requisite fees.
The first allocation list for admissions to 221 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges was announced on Thursday, with seats allotted to 93,033 candidates against more than 71,000 available seats for the 2026-27 academic session.
The allocations were made from among 2,08,043 candidates who completed Phase 2 of the admission process by submitting their programme and college preferences. Overall, 2,18,284 candidates completed registration on the CSAS portal.
According to the university, 93,033 candidates, including 42,019 male and 51,014 female applicants, received seat allocations in the first round, reflecting an overall allocation rate of 86.1 per cent.
A total of 15.94 lakh unique programme-college preferences were considered during the allocation exercise.
Among special category admissions, 1,243 single girl child candidates and 242 orphan candidates, including 109 male and 133 female applicants, were allotted seats.
Candidates allotted seats in the first round have until 11.59 pm on Saturday to accept their allocations. Colleges will continue verifying applications, after which candidates will complete the fee payment process.
The university has advised candidates wishing to be considered for a higher preference in subsequent rounds to opt for the “upgrade” option. The second allocation list is scheduled to be released on July 25.
Meanwhile, the Delhi University Sports Council has released the schedule for sports trials under the Sports Supernumerary Quota for undergraduate admissions. The trials will be conducted from July 29 to August 3 across various venues in Delhi for different sports disciplines.
The trials will begin on July 29 with events including archery, women’s badminton, women’s basketball, boxing, men’s cricket, women’s football, hockey, squash, table tennis and weightlifting. The remaining disciplines, including athletics, chess, fencing, kabaddi, shooting, tennis, wrestling and swimming, will be held over the following days.
The new academic session is scheduled to commence on July 28.