Delhi University UG Admissions 2026: CSAS Phase 2 begins; check dates, how to apply

DU CSAS 2026: The Phase 2 of University of Delhi (DU) undergraduate admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has started. Eligible candidates who have completed Phase 1 can now register and fill in their programme and college preferences through the official admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

According to the admission schedule, the Phase 2 application window will remain open until July 11, 2026. The correction facility will be available from July 10 to July 11, while simulated ranks will be published on July 12. Candidates will then be allowed to revise their programme and college preferences between July 12 and July 13 based on the simulated allocation.

The first CSAS seat allocation list will be announced at 5 pm on July 16, 2026. Students who receive a seat in the first round can accept their allotment from July 16 to July 18, while colleges will verify and approve applications from July 16 to July 20.

CSAS Phase 2 July 3 – July 11 Correction window July 10 – July 11 Announcement of tentative ranks July 12 Revision of preferences July 12 – July 13 First CSAS list July 16 (5 pm) Acceptance of the allotted seat July 16 – July 18 Verification and approval of applications by colleges July 16 – July 20

During Phase 2, applicants must map the subjects they studied in Class 12 with the corresponding subjects in which they appeared for CUET (UG) 2026. The university has clarified that candidates must have taken CUET in the same subjects they passed in Class 12, or in a language or domain-specific subject that is similar or closely related to those subjects.

While filling preferences, candidates may select as many programmes and college combinations as they wish, provided they meet the eligibility criteria for each programme. After paying the admission fee within the stipulated round, candidates will have the option to either freeze their allotted seat or choose Upgrade to be considered for a higher preference in subsequent rounds.

DU UG CSAS 2026: How to apply for Phase 2?

Students can follow the steps given below to complete their Phase 2 registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official DU admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 3: Open the CSAS Phase 2 application form.

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Step 4: Map your Class 12 and CUET subjects, then fill in your programme and college preferences.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the Delhi University admission portal for updates regarding seat allocation, document verification, and subsequent rounds of counselling. This year, Delhi University is offering admission to 73 undergraduate programmes and 150 BA programme combinations. Participation in Phase 2 is mandatory only for candidates who have completed Phase 1 of the admission process.