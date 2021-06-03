DU likely to start registration for admission to UG courses on July 15

Cut-offs would be released on the basis of criteria devised by the CBSE. (File).

Delhi University (DU) will tentatively start registration for its undergraduate admissions by July 15, Chairman (Admissions) Rajeev Gupta said Thursday.

The dates have been worked out with the assumption that other school boards would have declared their results by then. However, Gupta said this was just a tentative schedule.

“We are tentatively thinking of starting the registration process by July 15. We are hoping by that time, most other school boards, apart from CBSE, would have decided how to evaluate students and declared their results,” he said.

Gupta said as of now, DU authorities had only discussed registration – that too only for undergraduate courses. No decision had been taken about the rest of the admission schedule.

“We are still waiting for guidelines from the Education Ministry about CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test). Once we get that clarity, we will proceed,” said Gupta.

After the Central government decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE board examinations, DU had said it would follow the “merit” criteria devised by the board for its undergraduate admissions.

He had also said while DU was committed to implementing CUCET, it seemed unlikely this year. “We are committed to CUCET as and when it happens. The problem there, too, is that national-level exams have to take place. Nobody now can answer how the situation will be in various cities and whether this exam can be held. In the larger of interest students, this is the best possible option (to go by CBSE formula),” he had told The Indian Express.

Discussions and deliberations in the admission committee and academic council of the university will begin once the CBSE releases its evaluation criteria and declare results.

Last year, DU’s admission process was done completely online due to the first wave of the Covid pandemic.