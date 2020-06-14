Delhi University to set up School of Climate Change and Sustainability

University of Delhi to set up School of Climate Change and Sustainability. File photo University of Delhi to set up School of Climate Change and Sustainability. File photo

The University of Delhi is establishing a School of Climate Change and Sustainability with an aim to train human resources capable of addressing and managing the emerging challenges facing the nation and the world. Professor C R Babu, an acclaimed environmental scientist will head DSCC&S (honorary director) and professor Inderjit Singh — an eminent plant ecologist of international repute will act as Joint Director, the university said in a statement.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development provided supporting grants to the varsity under its Institution of Eminence Scheme for undertaking research in cutting edge areas with a focus on the national development as well as to make the varsity a world-class university.

The school will take up research in priority areas of environmental changes and challenges. The school will also generate much-needed manpower in areas that manage sustainable developmental technologies in areas of energy, resource recycling, which include wastewater management and solid waste management and resource enhancement so that the development is sustainable, the statement mentioned.

The school will collaborate with foreign varsities and departments to achieve the research objectives. “The school will develop a cadre of qualified professionals and practitioners and evolve leaders who will translate socio-ecological theories into practical solutions for meeting the challenges of national priority – sustainable development,” the varsity statement added.

