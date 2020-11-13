Delhi University to start postgraduate admissions from Nov 18

DU admissions will begin from Nov 18 (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/Representational)

The University of Delhi (DU) will start the admission process for postgraduate admissions to the varsity for various courses across colleges associated to it from November 18. This includes courses for which admission is based only through the entrance or through both entrance and merit.

Irrespective of whether the final year results have been declared or not, the applicants will be admitted provisionally for entrance-based admissions. However, it is advised for the students whose results have been declared to upload the same on their dashboard the latest by 1 pm, November 16, the official notice by the varsity states.

In case of a tie, candidates with a higher percentage in the qualifying exam as mentioned in the eligibility criteria will be given preference. If the tie persists, candidates with a higher percentage in the final year of bachelor’s degree will be given preference, then a preceding year and so on.

In case the result of the qualifying examination has not been declared for applicants on the tie, admission to that seat will be kept on hold, as per the official notice. The applicants will have to submit their final year results by the last date of admission as declared by the university. Merit-based admission is granted only to the applicant who has completed the qualifying examination from the University of Delhi.

