scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 13, 2020
Top news

Delhi University to start postgraduate admissions from Nov 18

Irrespective of whether the final year results have been declared or not, the applicants will be admitted provisionally. However, it is advised for the students whose results have been declared to upload the same on their dashboard latest by 1:00 pm, November 16, the official notice by the varsity states.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | November 13, 2020 6:46:27 pm
du, du.ac.in, du pg admissions 2020, du postgraduate admissions, delho university entrance exam admission, du admissions, du admissions 2020, education newsDU admissions will begin from Nov 18 (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/Representational)

The University of Delhi (DU) will start the admission process for postgraduate admissions to the varsity for various courses across colleges associated to it from November 18. This includes courses for which admission is based only through the entrance or through both entrance and merit.

Irrespective of whether the final year results have been declared or not, the applicants will be admitted provisionally for entrance-based admissions. However, it is advised for the students whose results have been declared to upload the same on their dashboard the latest by 1 pm, November 16, the official notice by the varsity states.

Read | Delhi University final-year students complain over discrepancies in OBE results

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In case of a tie, candidates with a higher percentage in the qualifying exam as mentioned in the eligibility criteria will be given preference. If the tie persists, candidates with a higher percentage in the final year of bachelor’s degree will be given preference, then a preceding year and so on.

In case the result of the qualifying examination has not been declared for applicants on the tie, admission to that seat will be kept on hold, as per the official notice. The applicants will have to submit their final year results by the last date of admission as declared by the university. Merit-based admission is granted only to the applicant who has completed the qualifying examination from the University of Delhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 13: Latest News

Advertisement